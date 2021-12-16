Thursday’s Forecast

We’ll be feeling the Decem-burn again today with temperatures reaching the upper 70s this afternoon which is well above normal for this time of year. This morning starting off mainly in the 60s on the thermometer. Some patches of fog have developed across parts of South Mississippi. Any foggy weather will clear away around or after 9AM with the rest of the day bringing a mix of sun and clouds but hardly any rain. Tomorrow has a chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms. The day after tomorrow has a chance for scattered thunderstorms. A cold front will arrive this weekend bringing cooler temperatures by Sunday.

