WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Thursday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll be feeling the Decem-burn again today with temperatures reaching the upper 70s this afternoon which is well above normal for this time of year. This morning starting off mainly in the 60s on the thermometer. Some patches of fog have developed across parts of South Mississippi. Any foggy weather will clear away around or after 9AM with the rest of the day bringing a mix of sun and clouds but hardly any rain. Tomorrow has a chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms. The day after tomorrow has a chance for scattered thunderstorms. A cold front will arrive this weekend bringing cooler temperatures by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Sadler is a single mother of four and a server at Phoenicia's in downtown Ocean Springs....
‘I’m just in awe’: Servers at Coast restaurant surprised with generous $2,000 tip
Witnesses told police the victim was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks and did not...
Police investigating pedestrian killed by train in Ocean Springs
A photo taken by a student Wednesday that appeared to show a firearm at Gulfport High was not...
Gulfport High: Social media photo of gun was prop for class
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Health worker vaccine mandate blocked in half the states
A Gulfport woman has been found safe after being missing for over a month, according to...
Gulfport woman found safe after being missing over month

Latest News

Today brings more warm 70s. It hasn't rained at all this week. But, that rain-free streak will...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Unseasonably warm; rain chances going up
Mild tonight. Patchy fog possible.
Taylor's 5 PM Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast 12.15.21
Scattered thunderstorms possible Friday evening and Saturday