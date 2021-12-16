‘There’s no place like home’ - Myles Brennan withdraws from transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who had entered the transfer portal, has decided to withdraw and suit up for the Tigers for one more season.

Brennan posted the following on social media on Thursday, Dec. 16:

There’s no place like home. Let’s ride tiger nation! 🦾 pic.twitter.com/uxNtwDP7iU — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) December 16, 2021

According to Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated, new head coach Brian Kelly reached out to Brennan about staying at LSU.

New #LSU coach Brian Kelly called Myles Brennan on Monday and asked him to remain in Baton Rouge. After two days of thought, the QB agreed.



Brennan's decision to return centered largely around Kelly's history of developing QBs & operating successful offenses. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 16, 2021

