Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has confirmed that a woman and her unborn child have died in a Wednesday night shooting.

According to police, the 23-year-old, who was 8 months pregnant, was shot multiple times on Beasley Road near Brownlee Drive.

Both she and her unborn child died at the scene.

The suspects in the shooting, Joseph Brown and three unknown males, followed the woman from a nearby gas station in a silver BMW with a Texas tag number PLY5622.

Call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477 if you have any information on this shooting.

This makes December of 2021 the deadliest month in Jackson history with 19 homicides so far, breaking June’s record of 17 homicides.

Six homicides occurred in the city last weekend alone.

