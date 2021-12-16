Picayune collecting goods for Kentucky tornado victims

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians are reaching out to help those in need in the wake of deadly storms. City leaders in Picayune have launched an extensive relief drive for tornado victims across the mid-south.

They have a relief campaign to help those so-called forgotten areas hit by the storms. In Picayune, everyone remembers the outpouring of support in the days, weeks and months after Hurricane Katrina.

“I can remember that in this small town of Picayune, when the population was about 11,000 people,” said Mayor Jim Luke. “Our first ray of hope was people coming from all over the country to help our small town. We’ve come together as a city, and we want to help other cities that need it like we needed it after the Nation’s worst natural disaster.”

Relief supplies are being collected @ the Picayune FD & at the city’s police station in a relief drive for tornado victims in Kentucky & other states. They’ll be collecting supplies until Dec. 27, then the donations will go to a town or community in need. pic.twitter.com/Q08O71vXXn — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 16, 2021

After Katrina, city leaders also decided they would put together a pay-it-forward campaign and get together relief supplies for any suffering from a disaster like the recent tornado outbreak.

“We’re reaching out to the schools, and we’re reaching out all over the community and collecting anything from baby diapers to baby food to pacifiers, anything like canned goods. We’re talking to them every day in multiple states, and we’re seeing what they actually need,” Luke added.

They’ll put together a caravan to deliver those goods after Christmas. Collection drop-off points are the Picayune Police Department and the city’s main fire station. The drive continues through Dec. 27.

