Mother of slain 5-year-old girl in Georgia says daughter ‘was her life’

By Dajhea Jones and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – The mother of a slain 5-year-old girl is speaking out for the first time since her daughter was found dead in an abandoned house in Georgia Monday night.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jeremy Williams is accused of kidnapping and killing Kamarie Holland. The little girl was found in Williams’ abandoned home in Phenix City, Alabama.

Authorities said it appears that Kamarie was sexually abused and died of asphyxiation.

Her mother, Kristy Hoskins, spoke with WTVM while dropping off toys in her daughter’s honor for the station’s annual toy drive.

“She wouldn’t want nothing in the world but to donate her toys to another little child that was in need because she was a very helping child,” Hoskins said through tears.

Hoskins said she hopes her daughter isn’t remembered by the way she died, but by her sweet, giving spirit.

“We were at the gas station one time, and we saw a family out there and one of the little girls didn’t have shoes on and she said, ‘Mommy, we can help them? Mommy, because I have so many pairs of shoes at home,’” Hoskins said.

Hoskins says Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, had custody of the child, and they lived in Phenix City.

“She was my life. I lived for her daily. She was my only girl. I have three boys and her,” Hoskins said.

The full interview with Hoskins can be seen below:

Copyright 2021 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

