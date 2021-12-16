More MGCCC Bulldogs headed to the next level
PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Mississippi Gulf Coast has started sending another fantastic group of players to the Next Level, with a passel of Bulldogs inking on National Signing Day for football midyear junior college transfers.
The signing period extends into January, and more Gulf Coast players are expected to sign before it concludes.
MGCCC Signees
Jashon Baker (DB) - Austin Peay
Jimmy Bennett Jr. (OL) - Mississippi Valley State
Jacob Cox (OL) - Central Arkansas
Jae’Vien Gill (DL) - UAB
Kunta Hester (DB) - Southeastern Louisiana
Percy Lewis (OL) - Mississippi State
Jace McCoy (DL) - Central Arkansas
DeCarlos Nicholson (DB) - Mississippi State
Mike Smith (LB) - Liberty
C.J. Williams (LB) - Texas State
Deven Wright (DL) - Boise State
