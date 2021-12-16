More MGCCC Bulldogs headed to the next level

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Mississippi Gulf Coast has started sending another fantastic group of players to the Next Level, with a passel of Bulldogs inking on National Signing Day for football midyear junior college transfers.

The signing period extends into January, and more Gulf Coast players are expected to sign before it concludes.

MGCCC Signees

Jashon Baker (DB) - Austin Peay

Jimmy Bennett Jr. (OL) - Mississippi Valley State

Jacob Cox (OL) - Central Arkansas

Jae’Vien Gill (DL) - UAB

Kunta Hester (DB) - Southeastern Louisiana

Percy Lewis (OL) - Mississippi State

Jace McCoy (DL) - Central Arkansas

DeCarlos Nicholson (DB) - Mississippi State

Mike Smith (LB) - Liberty

C.J. Williams (LB) - Texas State

Deven Wright (DL) - Boise State

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.