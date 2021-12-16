WLOX Careers
Man sentenced to 20 years for DUI crash that killed a coast pastor

Prosecutors say Jimmie Martin, Jr., 60, was intoxicated and speeding when he rear-ended a motorcyclist on Highway 90 in August 2020.(Biloxi Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man will spend the next two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to DUI causing death in Biloxi. Prosecutors say Jimmie Martin, Jr., 60, was intoxicated and speeding when he rear-ended a motorcyclist on Highway 90 in August 2020.

At the time of the crash, the victim, Gary Yarberry, 64, was on his way to fill in as a pastor at the Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene

The impact of the crash threw Yarberry several feet into the air. He suffered a severe brain injury and spent 10 days in the hospital fighting for his life before he died.

Officers on scene said they could smell alcohol on Martin’s breath and found an open beer in his car. Blood tests would eventually show Martin’s blood alcohol level was 0.12% an hour and a half after the crash.

“An accident scene reconstructionist concluded that Yarberry was going 28 miles per hour in order to slow down for a red light when he was struck from behind by the defendant, who was traveling 56 miles per hour. The speed limit on Highway 90 is 45 miles per hour. Investigators with the Biloxi Police Department also recovered video from Treasure Bay which captured the crash,” said Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker, who prosecuted the case.

Yarberry’s family, including his wife, daughter, and son, were present for the plea. They provided the court with letters expressing their thoughts and feelings saying, “Gary was a VA Chaplin for 28 years and is missed by so many people.”

Martin apologized to the family for his actions and mentioned that he had a niece who was killed by a drunk driver in another state.

