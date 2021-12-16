Long Beach annexation plans moving forward

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A plan to expand Long Beach is moving full steam ahead.

The city limits currently stops at 28th Street, but if the annexation proposal becomes a reality the city limits would stretch to the north to I-10 and past Landon Road.

Following a study years in the making, the proposed annexation boundary lines are drawn and Mayor George Bass believes the time to act is now. The Board of Aldermen will decide at the next meeting on Dec. 21 if the city will file for annexation in court.

“We’re running out of developable land here in Long Beach and our only natural growth pattern is to the north,” said Mayor George Bass.

Moving to the north would add 20 sq. miles to Long Beach, more than doubling the city’s size. It would also bring in around 2,700 residents. However, the big win for Long Beach would be the tax revenue from the high traffic area around the interstate that currently falls on Harrison County land.

“The county doesn’t get that money, it goes to the state and it can go anywhere in the state,” said Bass. “Let’s keep our money here and let it do the work for us in these areas around here.”

Just inside the existing city limits annexation is a popular topic at Bradley’s Cajun Quick stop. Owner Bill Bradley hears a wide range of opinions.

“I probably hear more negative about it from the people outside the city that really don’t want to be annexed, which I guess that’s anytime you’re being annexed,” said Bradley.

While Mayor Bass thinks annexation is in the best long-term interest of his city, he does expect others to challenge it.

“There will be opposition from Gulfport, maybe from Pass Christian, maybe from Harrison County and certainly the homeowners in that area,” Bass said. “This is where the judge will have to make the decision on what we do and what we get.”

If annexation is approved, Long Beach would take on the responsibility of adding water, sewage and first responder service to the newly acquired areas. According to Bass, some infrastructure is already in place to make it happen.

“Harrison County Utility Authority has some large water and sewage lines that were installed through the federal government after Hurricane Katrina that we’ll be able to tap into,” said Bass.

If approved by the Board of Aldermen, the annexation motion could be filed in chancery court as early as next month. The court will ultimately decide if and how Long Beach is going to expand with a decision likely at least a year away.

“The judge may split the baby,” Bass said. “We may get just one side of I10, we may not get the north side or we may get both sides, so really we don’t know.”

The proposed annexation would also pull the Long Beach Industrial Park into the city limits. The existing school district boundaries wouldn’t be affected.

