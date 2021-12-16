WLOX Careers
Hancock supervisors taking bids to put beach back the way it was before Katrina

By Mike Lacy
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County officials are planning a late Christmas present for residents and visitors.

Bids are now being taken to bring the sand beach, which has taken a beating from storms the last two years, back to the way it was before Hurricane Katrina.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors agreed to begin taking bids for the repairs, and it’s a big project.

To get the beach back to pre-Katrina status, it will take 200,000 yards of sand – covering about seven miles and going out 200 feet from the roadway.

“Everybody knows 2020 and 2021 were unprecedented years for storms,” said board president Scotty Adam. “We actually started on restoring the beach a couple of times and had another storm come right behind it and we had to start over.”

The project will cost about $3 million.

FEMA will cover the price for only 22,000 yards of the sand and repairs to the bike path near Sears Avenue in Waveland.

The rest will come out of county funds.

Adam said it’s something that needs to be done.

“Protection is the biggest thing,” he said. “Plus, it’s a huge tourist attraction. People love the beach. People come here from out of town strictly for the beach.”

Bids are being accepted now and will be opened Jan. 18.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

