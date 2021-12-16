WLOX Careers
2022 Ole Miss football early signing class

Ole Miss
Ole Miss(WLBT)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -

Here’s how the 2022 early signing class for Ole Miss shook out:

Quinshon Judkins (WR) - Pike Road, AL

Jeremiah Dillon (WR) - Tylertown, MS

Jaron Willis (LB) - Lee County, GA

Tyler Banks (ATH) - Crewe, VA

Taylor Groves (S) - Cross Plains, TN

Larry Simmons (WR) - Moss Point, MS

Nick Cull (CB) - Donalsonville, GA

Kyirin Heath (TE) - Mansfield, TX

Cam East (OL) - Marreo, LA

Jarrell Stinson (CB) - Opelika, AL

Reginald Hughes (LB) - Booneville, MS

Zxavian Harris (DL) - Madison, MS

Jaylon White (LB) - Little Rock, AR

Fraser Masin (P) - Brisbane, Australia

Falentha “Flip” Carswell (OL) - Tennille, GA

Preston Cushman (OT) - Clearwater, FL

