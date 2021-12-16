2022 Ole Miss football early signing class
Here’s how the 2022 early signing class for Ole Miss shook out:
Quinshon Judkins (WR) - Pike Road, AL
Jeremiah Dillon (WR) - Tylertown, MS
Jaron Willis (LB) - Lee County, GA
Tyler Banks (ATH) - Crewe, VA
Taylor Groves (S) - Cross Plains, TN
Larry Simmons (WR) - Moss Point, MS
Nick Cull (CB) - Donalsonville, GA
Kyirin Heath (TE) - Mansfield, TX
Cam East (OL) - Marreo, LA
Jarrell Stinson (CB) - Opelika, AL
Reginald Hughes (LB) - Booneville, MS
Zxavian Harris (DL) - Madison, MS
Jaylon White (LB) - Little Rock, AR
Fraser Masin (P) - Brisbane, Australia
Falentha “Flip” Carswell (OL) - Tennille, GA
Preston Cushman (OT) - Clearwater, FL
