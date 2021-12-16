2021 National Signing Day in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Signing day in South Mississippi kicked off at George County High School, where the Rebels celebrated their fourth power five football commitment in just the last three seasons.

Wide receiver Marquez Dortch and quarterback Ashton Hollins were huge pieces to the 2021 George County puzzle, and each put pen to paper early Wednesday morning. Dortch signed off to Mississippi State to shine in the air raid offense, and Hollins committed to the University of Illinois - the first school to offer him a scholarship - in turn continuing a tradition of excellence for the Rebel football program.

“They throw the ball every play pretty much. I’m just trying to get in the offense and make things happen,” Dortch said. “But they showed so much love throughout my whole recruitment, I felt like every time I go there it’s home.”

“You always dream of this moment. To have it finally come true, it’s pretty surreal,” Hollins said. “The guys around me made it possible for me to do this, and my support system. It’s surreal, I don’t know how to describe it. I can’t put it into words.”

Thirty-five miles southward at Moss Point High School, wide receiver Larry Simmons signed his NLI almost a full year after committing to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. He earned nearly 2,700 yards receiving and over 80 touchdowns in his Tiger career, giving the already-dangerous Rebel air attack one of the best receiving prospects in the entire state.

“I’m excited to be able to go into their offense and be a big play-maker,” Simmons said. “That’s what they recruited me for and that’s what I’m going to do. They get the ball to their receivers a lot, that’s going to be big for me.”

Poplarville’s Khalid Moore has been an anchor for one of the premiere programs in the entire state throughout his Hornet career. The Mississippi-Alabama All-Star selection will stay in his home state, taking over 270 career tackles and 20 career sacks to Starkville and play for the Bulldogs.

“You always look for a place that feels like home. The first time and last time I went up there, it felt like home,” Moore said. “Added on to all that, all the coaches and players treated me like I’d been there my whole life. It just feels right.”

Rounding out the day was a two-for-one deal at Biloxi High School, with Kirsten Johnson signing to further her softball career at Mississippi Gulf Coast, and Patrick Galle making his baseball pledge to Ole Miss official. A pledge he made way back in June of 2020, and is still counting down the days until he arrives in Oxford.

“I’m just ready to get back on campus. The coaches are awesome, the campus is awesome,” Galle said. “Everything about their program and school is perfect. I can’t wait to get up there.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.