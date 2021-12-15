Waitress at Ocean Springs restaurant surprised with $1,000 tip

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas Day is still more than a week away on the calendar, but for Ashley Sadler, Santa brought her an early gift this year.

“I was shocked and all smiles,” Sadler said. “I’m still in shock.”

The single mother of four was waiting tables Tuesday morning at Phoenicia’s Gourmet Restaurant in Ocean Springs. She had no idea the quality service she was providing would land her a $1,000 tip.

“They stopped me and explained what they were doing and told me that they just wanted to pay it forward and bless someone with a good amount of money and that just happened to be me,” she said.

The owner of the restaurant said it started with an act of kindness from a customer who didn’t want to be recognized. That patron recently had a family discussion about the cost of Christmas gifts and how some folks were less fortunate to create Christmas magic for their families.

“I talked to the guy and he told me that we’ve got 20 people coming,” said restaurant owner Sam Sabagh.

That group of 20 teamed up to each give a $100 tip to two well-deserving servers at the restaurant. $1,000 went to Sadler and the rest went to another waitress.

“Those girls were really excited and it really made their Christmas, you know,” Sabagh said.

“It just seemed too good to be true,” Sadler said. “I’m just in awe, you know. It just came at the best time of the year.”

