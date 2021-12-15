WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Stolen Professional Automotive vehicle recovered, suspect arrested

Ivan Thomas is the sixth person charged with burglaries and three vehicle thefts at...
Ivan Thomas is the sixth person charged with burglaries and three vehicle thefts at Professional Automotive.(JONES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a Chrysler 300 sedan stolen from Professional Automotive was recovered in Moss Point, MS, and a man has been arrested.

The JCSD said 29-year-old Ivan Thomas was arrested in Moss Point on Tuesday and charged with possession of stolen property. He was transferred to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Thomas is the sixth person charged with burglaries and three vehicle thefts at Professional Automotive.

The JCSD said all three stolen vehicles and some of the stolen equipment have been recovered.

“The investigation into the burglaries and vehicle thefts at Professional Automotive continues,” said JCSD Investigator Reuben Bishop.

“It has been a total team effort that involved Patrol, Investigations, Corrections and the Administrative Divisions. Sheriff Joe Berlin and Patrol Division Captain Scott Sims were out there searching for suspects, stolen equipment and stolen vehicles along with deputies and investigators. Everyone at JCSD has done a great job as the investigation has spiderwebbed in different directions,” Bishop added.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash on interstate in Louisiana
Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
FILE
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Gautier
Ashley Sadler is a single mother of four and a server at Phoenicia's in downtown Ocean Springs....
‘I’m just in awe’: Servers at Coast restaurant surprised with generous $2,000 tip
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre; pilot confirmed dead, LSP says

Latest News

Thousands of Mississippians won’t have to worry about staying warm, thanks to a program offered...
State program helping to keep low-income families warm with utility assistance
Taylor Manning was 35 weeks pregnant when she tested positive for COVID-19. One week later, she...
‘Don’t take it lightly’: Coast mom still enduring effects of COVID-19 after spending 53 days in hospital
Ashley Sadler is a single mother of four and a server at Phoenicia's in downtown Ocean Springs....
‘I’m just in awe’: Servers at Coast restaurant surprised with generous $2,000 tip
Garth Brooks has sold 102,000 tickets for his April 30 show in Baton Rouge, making it one of...
Garth Brooks has sold out 102,000 tickets for April show in Baton Rouge; Orlando show on sale Friday