Staying warm and humid today

We’re going to stay warm this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. There will be a few peeks of sun, but the sky will stay mostly cloudy. We’re not going to see any rain, but it will be a little humid. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 60s tonight, and patchy fog will be possible.

It’s going to be even warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. A few stray showers are possible, but most of us will be rain free. We’ll have a better chance for a few showers on Friday. Highs will stay in the mid 70s.

We’ll be back in the mid 70s on Saturday, and a cold front will bring scattered showers. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, too. Once the front passes that night, it will turn cooler. Sunday is going to be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. A little light rain may linger.

