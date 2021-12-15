WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Police investing pedestrian killed by train in Ocean Springs

Witnesses told police the victim was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks and did not...
Witnesses told police the victim was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks and did not respond to the westbound train’s warning of approach.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a person hit by a train in Ocean Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the railroad tracks near Cherokee Glenn and found a deceased victim.

His identity is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.

Witnesses told police the victim was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks and did not respond to the westbound train’s warning of approach. Police said the train went into emergency mode and came to a stop after hitting the victim.

The Ocean Springs Police Department and CSX are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with any information should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash on interstate in Louisiana
Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
FILE
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Gautier
Ashley Sadler is a single mother of four and a server at Phoenicia's in downtown Ocean Springs....
‘I’m just in awe’: Servers at Coast restaurant surprised with generous $2,000 tip
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

Coming up in 2022, the Biloxi Police Department will be holding its Citizen Academy.
Biloxi Citizen’s Police Academy offers up close look at law enforcement
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Health worker vaccine mandate blocked in half the states
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 575 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new...
575 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
A photo taken by a student Wednesday that appeared to show a firearm at Gulfport High was not...
Gulfport High: Social media photo of gun was prop for class