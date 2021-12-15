WLOX Careers
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Florida A&M, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deion Sanders and Jackson State have landed the top recruit in the entire country.

Cornerback Travis Hunter from Shawnee, Georgia, has flipped from Florida State to JSU, as first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Hunter later made the unprecedented announcement on his social media. He says he wants to follow in the footsteps of legends like Jerry Rice, Doug Williams and Walter Payton.

It’s a huge National Signing Day win for head coach Deion Sanders, who’s looking to build upon an 11-1 season with a SWAC Championship in his first full year as JSU’s head coach.

Hunter is rated as the top player in the nation by 247Sports. Their scouting report refers to him as “a generational type of talent” and drew comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson. He rates as the number 2 recruit on ESPN’s Top 300.

