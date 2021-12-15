Coast Electric gives back to community organizations through Roundup program

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It only costs a few cents a month, but when it is multiplied by 72,000, it adds up quickly.

The Coast Electric Roundup program provides grants to dozens of organizations helping their communities.

Some of those recipients shared where the money goes and the impact it has.

“We provide food for children in the Poplarville School District that have little or no food over the weekend.”

“We serviced 1,000 children in Harrison County with socks and undergarments.”

“We put caring closets in 11 schools in Pearl River County.”

These efforts are just a few made possible by Coast Electric customers who round up their monthly bills to the next dollar.

“Our goal is to combat childhood obesity.”

“Our patients, remember, are those who are totally uninsured. Many of them are homeless.”

Roughly 90% of Coast electric members give a few cents each month.

“Promethean boards for the special needs classrooms.”

“Help low-income and high-risk families with food and medical supplies.”

“Thanks to the grants, we are able to expand our programs and do wonderful things for kids with special needs.”

Together contributions topped $651,000.

“Engage the homeless population, provide them with their immediate needs, everything from food to tents to sleeping bags.”

“Free tax preparation for our low-income, especially when we’re reaching out to our underserved communities, which is our deaf community, our Vietnamese community and our Hispanic community.”

Operation Roundup helped 96 organizations this past year.

“Help us purchase supplies for our STEAM program.”

“Increase economic and financial literacy.”

“Promote and expand our GED program.”

“There are 343 children enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library due to Coast Electric’s generosity.”

Each one of the beneficiaries of that generosity wants to say thank you.

“We are so grateful to Coast Electric Roundup program.”

“Thank you to Coast Electric Roundup program because it wouldn’t have been possible without it.”

“So thank you coast Electric and all the Coast Electric members.”

The program had fewer than expected applications to their grant program, so Coast Electric has extended the application deadline to Dec. 20.

