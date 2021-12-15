Bobby Bradley handling lockout offseason ‘business as usual’

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Harrison Central baseball star Bobby Bradley is fresh off a huge season with Cleveland, where he belted 16 home runs. But, of course, Major League Baseball is in the midst of its first lockout since 1995 - meaning Bradley, his fellow 39 active teammates and the rest of MLB’s 40-man rosters cannot work out at team facilities, and players and team personnel cannot contact each other. So it looks different from a day-to-day standpoint, but Bradley is putting in the work he needs to, no matter where it has to be.

“It’s business as usual. In the gym all the time and sleep, that’s about it,” he told WLOX. “Lots of working out. I’ve jumped on the workout routine in the last month, for sure.”

