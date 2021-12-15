Biloxi Citizen’s Police Academy offers up close look at law enforcement

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a chance to get a peek behind the curtain, so to speak to what a police department does on a daily basis. Coming up in 2022, the Biloxi Police Department will be holding its Citizen Academy.

“A lot of the everyday citizens don’t realize what it takes to do our job,” said Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy. “They think it’s just a police officer going out and taking calls.”

It’s a 10-week series of classes held every Tuesday beginning Jan. 4th. The schedule covers all aspects of what makes a police department run.

Traffic duty is a subject, and something Patrolman Tri Nguyen says is vital to in keeping the roads safe.

“Traffic not only reduces the amount of crashes we have, but also fatalities. We had, I believe, 14 fatalities this year,” Nguyen said.

Investigations are also another unit where inquiring and sleuthing minds are welcome.

“You have to dig into a person’s background,” said Sgt. Larry Barnum. “It goes for witnesses, victims, suspects.”

Or maybe you’re into the fusion department, which is working with information management and dissemination.

“We’re working towards bringing in and enhancing police services in terms of bringing in those crime camera videos,” said Capt. Louis Moran. “We try to really be a value-added service for those investigators to save them time where we can take up some of that slack in work product.”

