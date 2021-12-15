WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Alvin Kamara provides huge boost to Saints’ offense

Alvin Kamara scores on a 16-yard TD against the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
Alvin Kamara scores on a 16-yard TD against the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - The Saints are one of five teams in the NFC all sitting at 6-7. It would take a near-miracle at this point to claim a division crown from the hands of the Super Bowl champions, but if that were to somehow unfold, it would have to start this weekend against that very team.

It wasn’t always smooth on Sunday but the Saints ended their five-game skid and, perhaps most importantly, got some key players back, including Marcus Davenport, Terron Armstead, and most notably Alvin Kamara, who - despite stuffing the stat sheet - has a presence that goes well beyond it.

He’s missed four games this season, and still leads the black and gold in rushing attempts, yards, receptions, and is third in targets. Sunday was his first game in over a month, and he churned out a season-high in carries and rushing yards. Under any set of circumstances, Kamara is wildly versatile and valuable, but especially so with an injured Taysom Hill in at quarterback. His presence was certainly missing during the Saints’ losing streak, and now that he’s back, he could be just what they needed to make a playoff push.

“The significance of players like Terron, Davenport and then Alvin, Alvin brings so much not just to the field but there’s an element of confidence that he brings with him and that carries over to the offense,” head coach Sean Payton said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police Department responded around 5:44p.m., to the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue in...
Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gulfport
French Oaks Apartments
Neighbor remembers victim in fatal Gulfport shooting
FILE
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Gautier
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine
David Neal Cox
Possible remains of Felicia Cox found after David Neal Cox reveals location of her body

Latest News

Bobby Bradley spends an afternoon with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast
Bobby Bradley handling lockout offseason ‘business as usual’
BOYS BASKETBALL: Vancleave vs. West Harrison (12/14/2021)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Vancleave vs. West Harrison (12/14/2021)
Bobby Bradley handling lockout offseason ‘business as usual’
Bobby Bradley handling lockout offseason ‘business as usual’
Alvin Kamara scores on a 16-yard TD against the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
Duncan: Anything is possible with Kamara