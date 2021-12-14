Waveland leaders discuss plans to revamp Highway 90

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - City leaders are preparing to revitalize one of Waveland’s most-traveled roadways with the help of Orion Planning and Design.

“The corridor coming into Waveland from 603 or from Highway 90 are the most important corridors coming into southern Hancock County,” Mayor Mike Smith said.

It’s a two-and-a-half-mile stretch from Lower Bay Road to Bay St. Louis, consisting of about 250 acres total.

“There are opportunities to enhance it and improve it,” Orion partner Bob Barber said.

According to Barber, gas stations and other vehicle services make up more than half of the land, and nearly 30% is vacant space.

While business within the corridor generates about $63 million, he says that could double with new developments.

About 450 community members have weighed in with their own perspective through an online survey.

“That tells me the people are concerned about the corridor as well,” Mayor Smith said.

According to Orion’s study, about 24,000 vehicles travel the roadway each day.

Scott Blackwell, the owner of Mombo Graphixs, has run his graphic design shop on Highway 90 for about two decades.

“It is really kind of trashy on our end,” he told WLOX. “I would love to see something go in, structure-wise, in those empty lots.”

The Waveland City Council is inviting community members to share their ideas during a special City Hall meeting Thursday evening at 5:30.

“Good or bad, we need to hear it so that we know where that focus needs to be placed on,” Mayor Smith said.

He said he hopes the upgrades will encourage travelers to stop, shop and dine more locally.

You’re invited to share your feedback on what you think could improve the area, from planting to infrastructure and everything in between.

