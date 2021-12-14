WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

VIDEO: Helicopter crash closes I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.(LSP/DOTD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - State police are on the scene of a helicopter crash on I-10 in St. John Parish.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 14. The helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police.

Reports of injuries were not readily available.

The FAA says it was a Bell 407 helicopter. They are unaware of how many people were on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

I-10 eastbound is closed and traffic is being diverted to US Hwy. 51 southbound.

I-55 southbound is also closed and traffic is being diverted onto US Hwy. 51.

I-10 and I-55 are closed after a helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge.
I-10 and I-55 are closed after a helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge.(LSP/DOTD)
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.(LSP/DOTD)

Around 20,000 people lost power in Kenner around the same time as the crash. As of 2:30 p.m., only 5,000 customers remained without power.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police Department responded around 5:44p.m., to the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue in...
Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gulfport
French Oaks Apartments
Neighbor remembers victim in fatal Gulfport shooting
FILE
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Gautier
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine
David Neal Cox
Possible remains of Felicia Cox found after David Neal Cox reveals location of her body

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 408 36 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new...
408 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
In the past, they had to order those, which took lots of time and money. Now, they’ve got the...
All road signs point to in-house printing in Harrison County
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Helicopter crashes on interstate in Louisiana
Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot