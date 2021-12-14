St. Martin’s Eddie Wayne Whitehead to retire at end of year

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The St. Martin head football coaching spot is open for the first time in over a decade. Eddie Wayne Whitehead will retire at the end of this year after 11 seasons at the helm.

Whitehead’s Jackets were .500 or better for seven straight seasons spanning from 2013-2019, including consecutive playoff berths in 2017 and 2018.

