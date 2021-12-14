Pineville Road in Long Beach set to reopen fully by week’s end

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A portion of a major infrastructure project in Long Beach is nearing completion along Pineville Road, and city leaders expect it to be fully open to traffic by the end of the week.

Work began in August to replace an aging sewer transmission line. This week, crews are repaving Pineville Road between Dougherty Road and Seal Avenue.

The work has disrupted traffic flow at Harper McCaughan Elementary School and several local businesses. Those businesses and their customers say they are relieved to see an end to the work.

“The parents have had struggles of not knowing which direction to come in to pick up their kids. Not knowing which side is going to be blocked off, whether they would have to go all the way around to Beatline to get here. So, yeah, it’s been an inconvenience for us,” said Rachel Cotter, Director of Kidfit After School Care and Summer Camp.

Work on the sewer project is continuing at several places across the city and will not be finished for another six to nine months.

