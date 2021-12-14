WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Pilot charged with flying intoxicated after crash landing in Indiana

By 16 News Now and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – The pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crashing in Indiana late Monday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, 61-year-old Joseph Krol is accused of operating the aircraft while intoxicated.

WNDU reports Krol failed the field sobriety test after the crash and was arrested for operating while intoxicated and endangerment.

Krol was medically cleared before he was taken to jail and eventually released on recognizance.

The pilot was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash, and no one was hurt.

Police say no homes or nearby structures were damaged.

Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police Department responded around 5:44p.m., to the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue in...
Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gulfport
French Oaks Apartments
Neighbor remembers victim in fatal Gulfport shooting
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine
David Neal Cox
Possible remains of Felicia Cox found after David Neal Cox reveals location of her body
FILE
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Gautier

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Prosecutors at Kim Potter trial document her Taser training
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Helicopter crashes on interstate in Louisiana
Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at...
Michigan suspect’s dad mouths ‘I love you’ to wife in court
Jordan Baize saw his piano was still somewhat intact and took a moment to play a Christian hymn...
WATCH: Man loses home to tornado, stops to play piano in praise
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference after the weekly...
Senate poised to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default