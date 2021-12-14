WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi Power donates bikes to kids for Christmas

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Power partnered with the Salvation Army to donate $4,000 worth of bicycles for children in the area. The gifts will be going to families enrolled in the Angel Tree program this year.

Organizers say giving back is something Mississippi Power loves to do.

“We get the job done, but then we also show up for our communities,” explained Kaila Moran Griffith with Mississippi Power. “These employees, they’re doing the work at Plant Watson and across the entire company, but when it comes to projects like this they’re absolutely going to carve the time out to serve the community.”

John Fayard Moving and Warehousing is providing storage for the bikes until they are distributed to families on Thursday.

Our employee volunteers delivered lots of toys, clothes and gifts for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program; helping...

Posted by Mississippi Power on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police Department responded around 5:44p.m., to the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue in...
Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gulfport
(Source: WAFB)
Sheriff: Alabama man found dead in Mississippi jail cell
David Neal Cox
Possible remains of Felicia Cox found after David Neal Cox reveals location of her body
Finishing the full marathon with the fastest average pace of 5:56 was 43-year-old Josh...
Alabama native finishes first in full-marathon, course record set by half-marathon winner

Latest News

Adam Dedeaux, Jr. talks about the old St. Stephen's school where he attended as a child in...
DeLisle school building will be demolished so the church can be saved
Folks in Picayune were out Monday night celebrating their state champions, the Maroon Tide...
LIVE REPORT: Picayune celebrates at Maroon Tide Championship Rally
Mississippi Power partnered with the Salvation Army to donate $4,000 worth of bicycles for...
Mississippi Power donates bikes to kids for Christmas
A South Mississippi agency known for its outreach after disasters is heading to Kentucky...
South Mississippi Strong: Comeback Coolers spring into action to aid tornado victims