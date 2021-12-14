WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mild and muggy tonight. Patchy fog possible.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The cloud cover was stubborn today, and some clouds will linger tonight. Thanks to the higher humidity, we won’t cool off much. Temperatures will only drop near 60 by Wednesday morning. Patchy fog will be possible, too.

Wednesday afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be warm and a little more humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Warmer air arrives on Thursday. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower is possible. Friday will be warm and humid. There will be a better chance for a few more showers.

We’ll warm up into the mid 70s on Saturday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring scattered showers and a few storms. After the front passes, we’ll cool down by Sunday. Highs on Sunday will only reach the mid 60s. A few showers may linger.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police Department responded around 5:44p.m., to the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue in...
Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gulfport
French Oaks Apartments
Neighbor remembers victim in fatal Gulfport shooting
FILE
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Gautier
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine
David Neal Cox
Possible remains of Felicia Cox found after David Neal Cox reveals location of her body

Latest News

Patchy fog possible tonight. Warm and humid over the next few days.
Taylor's Tuesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Warmer and more humid days ahead
Cloudy start, warm today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Rain by week's end
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast