Mild and muggy tonight. Patchy fog possible.

The cloud cover was stubborn today, and some clouds will linger tonight. Thanks to the higher humidity, we won’t cool off much. Temperatures will only drop near 60 by Wednesday morning. Patchy fog will be possible, too.

Wednesday afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be warm and a little more humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Warmer air arrives on Thursday. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower is possible. Friday will be warm and humid. There will be a better chance for a few more showers.

We’ll warm up into the mid 70s on Saturday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring scattered showers and a few storms. After the front passes, we’ll cool down by Sunday. Highs on Sunday will only reach the mid 60s. A few showers may linger.

