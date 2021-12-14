WLOX Careers
Man leads police on pursuit in stolen beer truck

By WLNE Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - A man hoping to score some free beer Monday didn’t get the outcome he was looking for.

He’s accused of stealing a truck full of beer as the drivers were making a delivery to a liquor store. They reported the rig stolen just before 3 p.m. Monday.

The suspect then led police on a slow pursuit of 10 to 15 mph throughout the city, until the truck crashed into a pole.

Footage of the crash shows the lift gate was down with beer pouring out of the back of the truck. There is no official word on how much was lost during the chase.

The distributor and general manager did not have an official comment.

According to police, neither of the drivers were injured, and the suspect is now in custody. He has been identified as 44-year-old Jeremy Fellela.

Fellela has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless and eluding police, and refusal to submit for a chemical test.

Copyright 2021 WLNE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

