WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Long Beach’s Ryan Ross to retire from coaching

Long Beach head coach, Ryan Ross, looks over a play in the huddle during practice.
Long Beach head coach, Ryan Ross, looks over a play in the huddle during practice.(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach football head man Ryan Ross is retiring from coaching, leaving the Bearcat head coaching spot open.

Ross spent nine seasons at Ocean Springs prior to his two seasons with the Bearcats. During his time at both OS and Long Beach, Ross won over 60 games in total, including a region title with the Greyhounds, and six different postseason appearances.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police Department responded around 5:44p.m., to the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue in...
Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gulfport
French Oaks Apartments
Neighbor remembers victim in fatal Gulfport shooting
David Neal Cox
Possible remains of Felicia Cox found after David Neal Cox reveals location of her body
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

Latest News

Picayune mayor Jim Luke presents head football coach Cody Stogner with the keys to the city
Picayune hosts championship celebration for Maroon Tide football team
Picayune hosts championship celebration for Maroon Tide football team
Picayune hosts championship celebration for Maroon Tide football team
Head coach Eddie Whitehead watches on as his St. Martin football team prepares for the 2020...
St. Martin’s Eddie Wayne Whitehead to retire at end of year
Folks in Picayune were out Monday night celebrating their state champions, the Maroon Tide...
LIVE REPORT: Picayune celebrates at Maroon Tide Championship Rally