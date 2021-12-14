Long Beach’s Ryan Ross to retire from coaching

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach football head man Ryan Ross is retiring from coaching, leaving the Bearcat head coaching spot open.

Ross spent nine seasons at Ocean Springs prior to his two seasons with the Bearcats. During his time at both OS and Long Beach, Ross won over 60 games in total, including a region title with the Greyhounds, and six different postseason appearances.

