WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Duncan: Anything is possible with Kamara

Alvin Kamara scores on a 16-yard TD against the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
Alvin Kamara scores on a 16-yard TD against the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Jeff Duncan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara returned to action for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. And the Saints returned to their winning ways.

None of this, of course, was a coincidence.

Kamara is the best player on the Saints roster and one of the most talented playmakers in the NFL. When he’s on the field, he’s a difference-maker. And on Sunday, he made a difference for the Saints as they beat the New York Jets and snapped an ugly five-game losing streak.

Kamara ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and also caught four passes for 25 more yards. In all, he accounted for almost half of the Saints offense. And while Kamara didn’t hit any home runs, he did slice and dice the Jets with an array of brutally effective short runs and catches. The Jets knew what was coming and STILL couldn’t stop him.

Kamara’s return from knee and hamstring injuries comes at a key time. The Saints are trying to make a run and position themselves for a postseason berth in the crowded NFC playoff race. And Kamara is the kind of player that can carry them there.

With Jameis Winston injured and Michael Thomas sidelined, the Saints offense will go as far as Kamara can take it.

But the challenge only gets more difficult from here.

The Tampa Bucs are up next, and you know the defending Super Bowl champs are going to be extra-motivated to avenge their loss to the Saints in October.

The Bucs are whopping 11-and-a-half-point favorites to win the game. It’s been almost 16 years since the Saints were last underdogs this big. The last time they won a game as a double-digit underdog was 20 years ago when they beat the St. Louis Rams in 2001.

But with the brilliant Kamara back in the fold, hope is alive again in New Orleans. And anything is possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police Department responded around 5:44p.m., to the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue in...
Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gulfport
French Oaks Apartments
Neighbor remembers victim in fatal Gulfport shooting
FILE
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Gautier
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine
David Neal Cox
Possible remains of Felicia Cox found after David Neal Cox reveals location of her body

Latest News

Alvin Kamara scores on a 16-yard TD against the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
Alvin Kamara provides huge boost to Saints’ offense
Kevin James stars as Sean Payton in an upcoming Netflix family comedy Home Team, which...
WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for Sean Payton inspired movie ‘Home Team’
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Keanu Neal (42) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham...
Taysom Hill ‘felt okay’ throwing ball with finger splint Wednesday
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during an NFL football game against the...
Mark Ingram joins Cam Jordan on Saints COVID list ahead of Jets game