DeLisle school building will be demolished so the church can be saved

DELISLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Efforts to save a piece of DeLisle’s cultural history will lead to the demise of one building while saving another.

The school at St. Stephen’s Mission Church was established in the 1920s to serve the Black community there.

“Everybody in DeLisle, this is where they come to school at, right here, because we didn’t have any other school, you know?” said former student Adam Dedeaux, Jr. as he walked through the building on Monday.

The building now known as The Hall was built in the 1930s where it served students from first through eighth grades in just two classrooms.

“At the end of the school year, we’d have a play and they’d take the partition down here and that’s the stage,” he said. “That’s where we performed on stage.”

The school and church were the center of the African-American community in DeLisle for several decades.

The school was closed in the early 1950s, and the building went through several periods of use and disuse.

St. Stephen’s parish joined two others to form Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in 2011. Members of St. Stephen’s wanted to save the structures. They formed a nonprofit called the St. Stephens Cultural Community Center

“The plan was to renovate the buildings and keep the property here in the community for people in the community,” said Lauren Prater, board member for the St. Stephens Cultural Community Center.

Insurance costs have made that plan impossible.

The insurance is kind of eating us up right now,” Prater said. “We’re at a fork in the road where do we spend all the money on the yearly insurance costs or do we eliminate one of the buildings to save money so that we can continue with the former church.”

Many are saddened by the loss of the building, including Prater.

“My grandmother actually went to school in that building so I understand the importance of it,” she said. “Everybody on the board does, but at the end of the day, we just don’t have the funds.”

A food pantry that was in The Hall moved to the renovated garage behind the building. A thrift store that operated there is on pause until new arrangements are made.

Meanwhile, renovations of the former church are ongoing. Collages of photographs on display in the building capture the good times that were had at the old school and church.

“Every year we had a St. Martin De Porres festival,” reminisced DeLisle resident John Ozene. “People would come in and bring their animals and bless the animals and all this stuff it was a real you know, fun gathering in the community.”

When renovations are completed at the church building, hopes are it will again serve as a place to share that spirit that is unique to the DeLisle community.

“Maybe after we open the hall,” Ozene said. “We can build on that. That’s my hope.”

