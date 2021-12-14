WLOX Careers
All road signs point to in-house printing in Harrison County

By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - These days, the Harrison County Road Department is “signed” into a faster, less expensive way to make brand new, graffiti-proof road signs.

In the past, they had to order those, which took lots of time and money. Now, they’ve got the Traffic Jet Print system, where they can make signs in-house.

“It’s art class. I tell them it’s art class,” said Joel Mechanic, county road department assistant manager.

When class is in session, they can make about 20 signs an hour.

“We laminate these signs after we print them. The lamination is UV protected and graffiti protected,” Mechanic said. “If someone sprays graffiti on them, you can wipe it off with soap and water.”

The material on here is called “prismatic sheathing.” We’re told in just one year with this printer, they’ve saved at least $32,000 with their annual budget. That also helps when there’s 255,000 road signs in the county along with 800 miles of roads.

“The sky’s the limit with this machine,” Mechanic added. “If we need a sign on demand, we can have it ready. Boom. Five minutes.”

