WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

408 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

44 new cases and one new death was reported in the six lower counties on Tuesday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 408 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths in the state on Tuesday. The number of new cases is the total reported from 3pm Sunday to 3pm Monday.

In the six lower counties, 44 new cases were reported in the following counties: Pearl River County (23), Harrison County (12), Jackson County (6), George County (2), Hancock County (1), and Stone County (0). One new death that occurred between Nov. 7 and Dec. 9 was identified through a death certificate report in Harrison County.

As of Dec. 13 at 3pm, there have been a total of 520,259 cases and 10,340 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George512480739
Hancock78701327215
Harrison35,18756153579
Jackson25,01739228541
Pearl River979624421042
Stone3671668814
.
.(MSDH)

As of Dec. 13, there were 235 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 63 were in the ICU and 30 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 47% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 24. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police Department responded around 5:44p.m., to the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue in...
Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gulfport
French Oaks Apartments
Neighbor remembers victim in fatal Gulfport shooting
FILE
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Gautier
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine
David Neal Cox
Possible remains of Felicia Cox found after David Neal Cox reveals location of her body

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 408 new cases reported Tues.
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine
State health officials report first pediatric influenza death for 2021-22 season
COVID-19 case numbers are creeping back up in Mississippi, as surges are happening in other...
Monday's COVID-19 conversation with Dr. David Reeves