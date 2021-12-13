WLOX Careers
USM, Auburn reschedule 2020 football game cancelled by COVID

The University of Southern Mississippi and Auburn University have rescheduled a football erased form the 2020 calendar by COVID-19.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
(WDAM) - The Auburn University Tigers and the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles have agreed mutually to reschedule for the 2026 season their canceled 2020 football game in 2020,, according to FBSchedules.com.

Auburn previously was scheduled to host USM on Sept. 26, 2020, but the game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers now will host the Golden Eagles on Sept. 12, 2026, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from USM through a public-records request.

Financial terms of the agreement were not changed. That means USM will receive a $1.85 million guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the original contract.

Auburn and Southern Miss met most recently in Auburn in 2018. The Tigers won 24-13. Auburn has won the last four meetings and lead the series with the Golden Eagles, 18-5.

With the addition of Auburn, USM now has two, non-conference games in place for the 2026 season.

USM also is scheduled to visit Tulane University on Sept. 26.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

