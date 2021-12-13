South Mississippi Strong: Comeback Coolers spring into action to aid tornado victims in Kentucky

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A South Mississippi agency known for its outreach after disasters is heading to Kentucky Monday after deadly tornadoes ripped through that region this weekend.

In previous efforts, volunteers with Comeback Coolers normally pack up all the supplies on the Coast and deliver them to the affected area. But because of the distance, representatives with Comeback Coolers will leave Monday for Bowling Green, Kentucky to organize the effort on the ground there.

This is a rare response by the group after a tornado because the damage isn’t usually as widespread as with a hurricane. But in this case, it was and the ultimate mission is the same.

The tornados that devastated Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky left at least 70 people dead. This afternoon,... Posted by Comeback Coolers on Saturday, December 11, 2021

“This is a mission of love. We’re not qualified to go save anybody. We don’t do things to rebuild people’s homes. What we do is let people know that we care and we have friendships that have lasted a long time because of those things,” said Founder and President of Comeback Coolers Heather Eason. But, they’re always a little bit different and they’re always a little bit the same.”

One twister, in particular, may have set the record for the longest continuous tornado in American history. It was named the “Quad-State Tornado,” due to it ripping across four states (Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky.)

A team will also be going next week to deliver lineman buckets for utility crews.

