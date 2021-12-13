WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

South Mississippi Strong: Comeback Coolers spring into action to aid tornado victims in Kentucky

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A South Mississippi agency known for its outreach after disasters is heading to Kentucky Monday after deadly tornadoes ripped through that region this weekend.

In previous efforts, volunteers with Comeback Coolers normally pack up all the supplies on the Coast and deliver them to the affected area. But because of the distance, representatives with Comeback Coolers will leave Monday for Bowling Green, Kentucky to organize the effort on the ground there.

This is a rare response by the group after a tornado because the damage isn’t usually as widespread as with a hurricane. But in this case, it was and the ultimate mission is the same.

The tornados that devastated Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky left at least 70 people dead. This afternoon,...

Posted by Comeback Coolers on Saturday, December 11, 2021

“This is a mission of love. We’re not qualified to go save anybody. We don’t do things to rebuild people’s homes. What we do is let people know that we care and we have friendships that have lasted a long time because of those things,” said Founder and President of Comeback Coolers Heather Eason. But, they’re always a little bit different and they’re always a little bit the same.”

One twister, in particular, may have set the record for the longest continuous tornado in American history. It was named the “Quad-State Tornado,” due to it ripping across four states (Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky.)

A team will also be going next week to deliver lineman buckets for utility crews.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Gulfport Police say the shooting happened in the Riverchase Apartment complex.
Gulfport Police investigating drive-by shooting in apartment complex
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Attorneys: Former NFL player Glenn Foster was found dead in police cruiser at Ala. medical facility
Miss Mississippi takes the stage for the preliminary talent competition Sunday night.
Miss Mississippi begins preliminary competition at Miss America this weekend

Latest News

The Gulfport Civic League's Christmas Tour of Homes highlighted a rebuilt historic 2nd Street.
Gulfport Christmas tour of homes highlights historic 2nd Street
Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon
Volunteers help Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon weekend run smoothly
Everyone’s eyes lit up as they watch boats filled with Christmas Lights float by on Gulfport...
Visitors enjoy Christmas on the Bayou in Gulfport
More than 500 marathon runners and more than 1,200 half-marathon runners from all over the...
Alabama native finishes first in full-marathon, course record set by half-marathon winner