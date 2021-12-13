Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Gulfport Sunday evening.

Gulfport Police responded around 5:44p.m., to the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, where he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending proper family notification by the Harrison County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information, please Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

