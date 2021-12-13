WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gulfport

Gulfport Police Department responded around 5:44p.m., to the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue in...
Gulfport Police Department responded around 5:44p.m., to the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue in reference to a shooting.(Will Thomas)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Gulfport Sunday evening.

Gulfport Police responded around 5:44p.m., to the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, where he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending proper family notification by the Harrison County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information, please Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Gulfport Police say the shooting happened in the Riverchase Apartment complex.
Gulfport Police investigating drive-by shooting in apartment complex
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Attorneys: Former NFL player Glenn Foster was found dead in police cruiser at Ala. medical facility
Miss Mississippi takes the stage for the preliminary talent competition Sunday night.
Miss Mississippi begins preliminary competition at Miss America this weekend

Latest News

A South Mississippi agency known for its outreach after disasters is heading to Kentucky...
South Mississippi Strong: Comeback Coolers spring into action to aid tornado victims
The Gulfport Civic League's Christmas Tour of Homes highlighted a rebuilt historic 2nd Street.
Gulfport Christmas tour of homes highlights historic 2nd Street
Calm and chilly tonight.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
6 people shot at Hinds County sports bar, 1 in critical condition