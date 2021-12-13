Perry County woman becomes first subscriber to Singing River Connect fiber broadband

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Connect, a broadband affiliate of Singing River Electric, connected its first subscriber to high-speed fiber internet on Monday, Dec. 13.

Perry County resident and Singing River Electric member Kendra Pittman was the first official SR Connect subscriber in the fiber-to-the-home pilot projects.

“With three kids, this is something we really needed,” Pittman said. “We have connected all our devices, TVs and phones, and there is no lagging. It’s wonderful.”

Pittman receives electricity from Singing River Electric’s Brewer substation, the first of Singing River Connect’s pilot project areas.

“We’re excited about today. It’s a step for the future for Perry County – another milestone we’ve been needing for a long time,” said Perry County District 3 Supervisor Tim Wise.

In January 2021, Singing River Electric announced plans to build its first fiber project consisting of a 400-mile fiber ring connecting all Singing River Electric substations and offices and three fiber-to-the-home pilot projects through its subsidiary, Singing River Connect.

“Access to high-speed internet is now a necessity, and we are excited for Ms. Pittman’s family and all those in the pilot areas who will be connected in the coming months,” said Singing River Electric General Manager and CEO Brian Hughey. “Bringing this essential service to Singing River Connect subscribers continues Singing River Electric’s mission of providing services that enhance quality of life, especially in our rural communities.”

SR Connect’s three pilot projects represent Singing River Electric’s three geographical districts and will reach fiber subscribers in five southeast Mississippi counties. The areas were chosen because they are mostly unserved or underserved for fiber and because they are located along the fiber ring.

“I’d like to thank Singing River Electric members and leadership for making the decision to begin pilot projects bringing high-speed internet to its service area,” said Chairman Dane Maxwell. “I am honored to be here to celebrate Singing River Connect’s first customer, and I look forward to seeing additional customers connected in the coming months.”

Pilot areas include SRE’s Brewer substation area serving Greene, Perry and Wayne counties, parts of the Aleco substation area in Jackson County’s Vestry community, and parts of the Agricola substation area in George County.

The decision to expand SR Connect’s fiber-to-the-home service beyond the pilot project areas depends on the success of the pilots. Once subscribers in all three areas are receiving fiber internet service, Singing River Electric’s board of directors will be able to gauge their success.

SR Connect’s fiber internet service provides the speed and reliability needed to power smart-home and streaming devices, as well as the freedom to work or go to school from home and access telemedicine resources. Visit singingriverconnect.com to express an interest or sign up for SR Connect fiber.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.