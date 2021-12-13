WLOX Careers
Officers cleared in fatal Gulfport shooting

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A year after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Gulfport, a Grand Jury has reached a conclusion after investigating the actions officers took that night.

A Grand Jury has found officers acted appropriately in the fatal shooting of Tracy Leon McKinney. The 41-year-old was shot by Gulfport police officers in November of 2020 near the intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street.

Authorities told WLOX following that shooting that when they arrived on the scene, they found McKinney standing over a woman holding a gun.

After refusing to drop the weapon, McKinney is said to have raised it toward officers. That’s when one of the officers fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

McKinney died in the hospital three days after the shooting.

