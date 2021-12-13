WLOX Careers
Gulfport Christmas tour of homes highlights historic 2nd Street

By Mike Lacy
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For 59 years, the Gulfport Civic League’s Tour of Homes has brightened the holidays.

Each year, the event celebrates a different area of the city, but for the comeback tour after the pandemic, organizers chose to put the spotlight on a comeback “neighborhood.”

Rhoda and Greg Ryland have a long history with the 2nd Street community in Gulfport.

“My family essentially lived on this street for as long as they have,” Greg said. “And my mother still lives down the street and I have a sister that lives down the street.”

Second Street provided a perfect setting for the return of the Gulfport Civic League’s Christmas Tour of Homes, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The neighborhood itself has made a dramatic recovery after being devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

And the Rylands were more than happy to open their three-year-old home to showcase what the community means.

“It is great to get down on 2nd Street because it has been such a historic street,” he said. “Compared to some of the other historic areas along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, I think that this stands up to a lot of those.”

George O’Conor has taken the tour for decades, and this neighborhood is extra special.

“It is and I like the way it came back after Hurricane Katrina,” he said. “These beautiful homes fit in with the architecture previously of the designs of 2nd Street and I like the continuity of it and the beauty they brought back.”

Sisters in law Barb Houchin and Debra Houchin find inspiration.

“These beautiful houses,” Barb said. “Some wonderful things that they do that I would have never dreamed about.”

Homeowner Julie Black is also part of the effort to rebuild 2nd Street to its former self.

“There is just a very strong spirit on 2nd Street,” she said. “Just like the new 2nd Street Social Club that’s been kind of coming together. It’s just a spirit of togetherness.”

The tour is the only fundraising for the Gulfport Civic Club, and the proceeds go to help children and adults with special needs.

