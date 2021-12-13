Few clouds linger tonight

It was a quiet Monday, and the rest of the night will stay calm. We’ll see a few clouds stick around. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s by Tuesday morning. The Geminid Meteor Shower also peaks overnight tonight, and the best time to catch any shooting stars will be early Tuesday morning before the sunrise.

Tuesday afternoon will be warm and a little more humid. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s. We’ll keep the sky partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible by Friday with highs staying in the 70s. A cold front may bring more rain by the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s. If the front passes through on Sunday, we’ll cool down into the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.