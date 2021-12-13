Cox was worried murder confession would delay his execution, attorney says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - David Neal Cox didn’t want to reveal the location of his murdered sister-in-law before he died because he thought it could delay his execution, so says an attorney close to his case.

Cox was executed by lethal injection last month, years after he was convicted of first-degree murder for killing his estranged wife in front of their children.

Last week, authorities, along with the Mississippi Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel (CPCC), announced that Cox had revealed the possible location of the remains of Felicia Cox, another woman believed to be a victim of the now-deceased murderer.

On Monday, remains believed to be Felicia’s were found and submitted to the state’s crime lab.

Krissy Nobile, director of the Capital Post-Conviction Counsel, said Cox showed remorse over Felicia’s death but was worried that admitting to the crime while he was alive would have delayed his execution.

“I think the execution would have proceeded. And that’s just my personal opinion. But David was very worried about it, and so he wanted to wait until after his death to reveal that information,” she said.

Nobile said she was able to release the details once Cox died because Cox waived his attorney-client privilege following his death.

Had Cox not waived that privilege, Nobile was unsure if the information on Felicia would have gotten out.

“In theory, under our ethical rules, the privilege survives death, and it’s our client’s privilege,” she said. “So, in theory, our office would not have been able to release any of the information.”

“Would that have been a really hard decision for me as director of the office to not reveal that information? Yes. Would I have considered taking an ethical hit and revealed it? Yes,” Nobile said. “I don’t know what I would have done.”

Nobile couldn’t remember when Cox admitted to Felicia’s murder but guessed it was in October.

Cox’s execution was set for November 17 after he asked the Mississippi Supreme Court to dismiss all the appeals in his death sentence conviction.

Cox began petitioning the high court to speed up his execution in 2018. “I am worthy to die & I do not wish to challenge the state of Mississippi any further,” he wrote in a November 2018 motion. “I seek the termination of all counsel & all appeals on the grounds of ineffective and (inefficient) counsel.”

In a release from CPCC following his death, attorneys said the living conditions there “made (his) decision to give up (his) appeals very easy.”

“One of the reasons he had for wanting to give up his appeals... was because of the prison conditions,” Nobile said. “He felt like they were just too inhumane for him to continue to live.”

Another inmate, Blayde Grayson, is also asking the high court to carry out his execution. He was convicted of capital murder in 1997 in the 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old Minnie Smith.

Nobile did not know if Grayson also was seeking an execution date because of prison conditions and Grayson does not mention conditions in his hand-written letter to justices.

On Dec. 2, Grayson contacted the court, saying he dropped all of the appeals in his case and pleaded with the court to move forward with his execution. “Please with expedience carry out the justice (for) myself, and the victims’ families, and my own family has waited for now 25 plus years.”

“This will be a great gift for the correct season.”

Grayson also has a motion pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

A letter from David Voisin, Grayson’s court-appointed attorney in federal court, said that any motion “taken at this time must be addressed in the context of the pending federal action and by the federal district court,” and advised that the state Supreme Court should dismiss the case.

The Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel provides representation to individuals sentenced to death in post-conviction proceedings.

A case comes to the office after the individual has been convicted, sentenced to death, and has their sentence upheld by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

“We do what is commonly referred to as post-conviction... We go back over pretty much everything to figure out whether there were juror misconduct issues. Was a juror struck because of their race or gender? Was there any kind of suppression of evidence issues – any of that to actual innocence,” she said.

“We actually have two mitigation specialists to tell our clients’ life stories. Because sometimes if a jury would have heard the actual life story of who is a complex individual, they may have voted for something less than death. And if they didn’t hear that, that’s a constitutional issue... a federal Constitutional issue.”

The office has five full-time attorneys, including the director, an office manager, two mitigation specialists, one investigator, and a paralegal.

“We do everything. We do all of our own investigations. We do all of our own appellate work. We do all of our own briefings, and we handle all of the evidentiary hearings,” she said.

Under state statute, the office has one year to file for post-conviction relief. However, cases can go on for years.

“Maybe six years down the road, the law changes, and if the law changes that gives you ground to file another (petition),” she said. “Or, if new facts come to light that gives you grounds to assert another petition. We represent them until they would die of natural causes, they are executed, or they receive a sentence less than death.”

Nobile said the job can be equally stressful and rewarding.

“One thing I think people don’t realize is that once someone’s on death row, they kind of lose everyone. And, at sometimes, I feel like they’re no longer seen as human,” she said. “And that’s what I’ve enjoyed most about the job is that you see a name and crime... but I see a complex person who is capable of reform and resilience and a lot of humanity.”

