WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Boiler explodes at Sanderson Farms Collins Feed Mill, one person reported injured

The explosion impacted a boiler room and caused minimum damage to a warehouse facility,...
The explosion impacted a boiler room and caused minimum damage to a warehouse facility, according to Pope.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A boiler exploded at the Sanderson Farms Collins Feed Mill and injured one person on Monday morning.

According to Collins Fire Chief John Pope, the fire department received reports of the incident at the feed mill around 9:30 a.m. He said the scene was cleared within two hours.

Pope also said one person was reported injured. They were taken to a local hospital, and their condition is not known at this time.

The explosion impacted a boiler room and caused minimum damage to a warehouse facility, according to Pope.

The incident is still under investigation by members of Sanderson Farms’ safety team to determine the cause of the explosion.

The mill will be offline for the time being.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police Department responded around 5:44p.m., to the 1200 block of 43rd Avenue in...
Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gulfport
(Source: WAFB)
Sheriff: Alabama man found dead in Mississippi jail cell
Finishing the full marathon with the fastest average pace of 5:56 was 43-year-old Josh...
Alabama native finishes first in full-marathon, course record set by half-marathon winner
This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows a close-up of an Amazon...
Crews search rubble after 6 die at Illinois Amazon facility

Latest News

The Burneys also say receiving a small business grant adds to their marketing and budgeting...
Small business grant helps Biloxi store gain momentum
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 736 new cases of COVID-19 and five new...
736 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
High court won’t hear Mississippi lawsuit over talcum powder