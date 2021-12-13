2022 Crawfish Music Festival tickets now on sale

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - If you still need a Christmas present for that country music lover in your life, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum has you covered. Tickets are now on sale for the 29th Annual Crawfish Music Festival, scheduled to take place April 20-24, 2022.

For nearly three decades, the family friendly festival has served up Midway rides, hot crawfish, and great live music. Here’s a preview of the musical acts set to perform:

Friday, April 22, 2022

Whiskey Myers

Bones Owens

Red Shahan

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Jelly Roll

Ernest

Jamie Ray

Sunday, April 24, 2022

Koe Wetzel

Pecos & The Rooftops

Kolby Cooper

