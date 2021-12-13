2022 Crawfish Music Festival tickets now on sale
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - If you still need a Christmas present for that country music lover in your life, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum has you covered. Tickets are now on sale for the 29th Annual Crawfish Music Festival, scheduled to take place April 20-24, 2022.
For nearly three decades, the family friendly festival has served up Midway rides, hot crawfish, and great live music. Here’s a preview of the musical acts set to perform:
Friday, April 22, 2022
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Sunday, April 24, 2022
