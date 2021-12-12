WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Visitors enjoy Christmas on the Bayou in Gulfport

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Everyone’s eyes lit up as they watched boats filled with Christmas Lights float by on Gulfport Lake.

The Christmas on the Bayou boat parade started at waters near the Bayou Vista Golf Course, then to the marine and back to the course to share holiday cheer.

Boats hit the water to wake folks up and get them into the Christmas spirit. The parade is a vital tradition for some that bring families together.

“Getting the boat ready, spending time with friends, just having a good time,” said Jamie Slade. “Everyone in the community getting together.”

The parade included a contest with boats having the chance to place first through third. Slade said it’s her first time entering the contest and is determined to win.

“I’ve been working on it for a couple of weeks, been planning it for a couple of months,” said Slade. “I can’t wait to see what this year brings. None of it will be as good as mine.”

Folks either dressed their boats in Christmas theme or dressed. All for people to enjoy.

“For people that live along the bayou to look at and they probably gather around and watch the boats go by, I’m sure that’s fun too,” said guest Paige Cornett.

Folk eyes were focused on the water

“I think it looks dope. It’s really cool to see all these lights and boats. I love it,” said one visitor. “It makes me very excited for Christmas. I’m joyful and I feel very excited to be here.”

“It definitely gets me in the Christmas spirit,” said Cornett. “The lights, the friends and family, it’s all fun.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police say the shooting happened in the Riverchase Apartment complex.
Gulfport Police investigating drive-by shooting in apartment complex
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Attorneys: Former NFL player Glenn Foster was found dead in police cruiser at Ala. medical facility
Gulfport Fire Department said flames were shooting from the roof of a house in the Wildwood...
Gulfport house fire could have been due to faulty generator, says fire department
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
After woman’s lawsuit, federal judge rules Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional
After a Columbus woman’s lawsuit, federal judge rules Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional

Latest News

Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance at the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum's annual...
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum celebrates holidays with open house
People’s hands are full of shopping bags as we get near Christmas day. Whether or not shoppers...
More customers fill stores for holiday season in Bay St. Louis
Everyone’s eyes lit up as they watch boats filled with Christmas Lights float by on Gulfport...
Visitors enjoy Christmas on the Bayou in Gulfport
There were big crowds at this year's Margaritaville 5K. But, all this running isn't just for...
Thousands in town for Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon