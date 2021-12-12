Visitors enjoy Christmas on the Bayou in Gulfport

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Everyone’s eyes lit up as they watched boats filled with Christmas Lights float by on Gulfport Lake.

The Christmas on the Bayou boat parade started at waters near the Bayou Vista Golf Course, then to the marine and back to the course to share holiday cheer.

Boats hit the water to wake folks up and get them into the Christmas spirit. The parade is a vital tradition for some that bring families together.

“Getting the boat ready, spending time with friends, just having a good time,” said Jamie Slade. “Everyone in the community getting together.”

The parade included a contest with boats having the chance to place first through third. Slade said it’s her first time entering the contest and is determined to win.

“I’ve been working on it for a couple of weeks, been planning it for a couple of months,” said Slade. “I can’t wait to see what this year brings. None of it will be as good as mine.”

Folks either dressed their boats in Christmas theme or dressed. All for people to enjoy.

“For people that live along the bayou to look at and they probably gather around and watch the boats go by, I’m sure that’s fun too,” said guest Paige Cornett.

Folk eyes were focused on the water

“I think it looks dope. It’s really cool to see all these lights and boats. I love it,” said one visitor. “It makes me very excited for Christmas. I’m joyful and I feel very excited to be here.”

“It definitely gets me in the Christmas spirit,” said Cornett. “The lights, the friends and family, it’s all fun.”

