WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Superheros ring the bells for Salvation Army

Folks dressed as popular superheros help raise money for charity
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - An effort to bring awareness to the Salvation Army’s shortage of bell ringers, a few caped crusaders made a special guest appearance Saturday morning.

Taliana and J’Hardi Hinton were surprised to see a few of their favorite superheroes ringing the bells in front of Hobby Lobby..

o watching Wonder Woman and Spider-Man and stuff like that,” Taliana Hinton said.

Wonder Woman, aka Wanda Hodge, said the heroes take time out of their schedules because the time spent is for a great cause.

“This is the most-good we can do, to help others,” Hodges said. “Not everybody can put on these costumes to pull this off, but we can, so we do.”

Hodges said the effort is always worth it when they see the effect it has on the community.

“I think it’s very fun for the children,but parents love it, too,” Hodges said. “And I think it brings attention to a very important charity,”

Taliana Hinton said she feels good when she see the superheroes because it reminds her of her own, personal superhero.

“My mom works for a place that helps and answers questions for people for the (Centers for Disease Control) and I learned from my mom,” Hinton said. “I want to be like my mom when I grow up.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Gulfport Police say the shooting happened in the Riverchase Apartment complex.
Gulfport Police investigating drive-by shooting in apartment complex
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Attorneys: Former NFL player Glenn Foster was found dead in police cruiser at Ala. medical facility
Miss Mississippi takes the stage for the preliminary talent competition Sunday night.
Miss Mississippi begins preliminary competition at Miss America this weekend

Latest News

Andres Fuentes is live at Henderson Point in Pass Christian as runners prepare for the Gulf...
LIVE: Runners up bright and early for Gulf Coast Marathon
Much cooler today.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Everyone’s eyes lit up as they watch boats filled with Christmas Lights float by on Gulfport...
Visitors enjoy Christmas on the Bayou in Gulfport
Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance at the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum's annual...
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum celebrates holidays with open house
Popeyes unveils hot sauce collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University