Much cooler today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Yesterday’s cold front definitely did its job! It’s going to be much cooler today. We’re seeing some cloud cover this morning, but we’ll see more sunshine this afternoon. We’ll only warm up into the low to mid 60s today.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s after the sunset, and most of us will reach the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday morning. We’ll see a little more cloud cover by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

The rest of the week is going to be much warmer. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The humidity will be higher, but rain chances will be slim to none.

