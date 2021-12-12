Mississippi tests floating trash traps in coastal bayous

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi is using BP oil spill money to see whether floating trash traps placed in coastal waterways can reduce the amount of litter getting into the Mississippi Sound.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality says the $162,000 pilot project is putting the litter collectors into three bayous and a canal.

A department spokesman says Mississippi State University’s Coastal Research and Extension Center used a department grant to contract with an Alabama company that makes the devices, sets them out, maintains them and sorts the trash.

State environmental department executive director Chris Wells says this will let Mississippi collect data on the types and sources of litter in the streams.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.