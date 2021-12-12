Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum celebrates holidays with open house

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The holiday season is another good reason to celebrate at the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum. Saturday’s 30th annual Christmas open house was a way to give back and a way to look forward as the new year approaches.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, plenty of Christmas treats and free admission helped bring in new and familiar faces. So they could see the best of Mississippi’s history and culture.

“I think it’s great,” said Biloxi resident John Smith. “It brings back a lot of memories because we were here pre-Katrina, back when all the seafood factories were along the Coast. And, they’re all gone now with the casinos and seeing the pictures of how it used to look back when we first arrived here is kind of neat.”

“I love it,” said Ocean Springs resident Peggy Hoover. “It’s so inspiring and you learn so much. And the open house just brings more people in.”

Among the 20 vendors, some showcased their one-of-a-kind Christmas decorations made from the natural Coast habitat. And that got the attention of Connie Griffin and her husband from Arkansas.

“I might be going, ‘Oh, this is going home with me,’” she said with a laugh.

But the museum itself drew them in.

“You hear on the news about shrimping and stuff like that, but I actually like the idea that there’s a museum and I can learn more about it.”

The theme is similar for Biloxi resident Hayley Brosmer and her husband.

“We were reading in one of the magazines that today was the open house,” she said. “And it was a nice day out and we decided to just come venturing around.”

And hopefully, the hospitality will keep them coming back.

“Yeah, I think it would,” she said. “I think that when we have family coming down from Indiana, we’ll probably bring them here.”

