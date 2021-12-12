WLOX Careers
Alabama native finishes first in full-marathon, course record set by half-marathon winner

Finishing the full marathon with the fastest average pace of 5:56 was 43-year-old Josh Whitehead of Madison, Alabama, with a time of just under two hours and 36 minutes.(Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of runners laced up their sneakers and spent Sunday morning traveling along Highway 90 for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon.

Runners from all over the country took off at 7 a.m., either from Jones Park for the half marathon or Henderson Point for the full marathon.

Finishing the full marathon with the fastest average pace of 5:56 was 43-year-old Josh Whitehead of Madison, Alabama, with a time of just under two hours and 36 minutes.

The first female runner to finish the full marathon this year was Erica Schramm of Las Vegas with a time of just a few seconds over three hours and 10 minutes.

Louden Boudreaux of Harvey, Louisiana, was the first to cross the finish line for the half marathon. The 18-year-old finished in just shy of an hour and 10 minutes, setting a new course record.

Congratulations to our Overall Winner of the Half Marathon, Louden Boudreaux, in a NEW Course Record of 1:09:42.14! WOW!!

Posted by Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon on Sunday, December 12, 2021

The first female finisher for the half marathon was Megan Davis of Biloxi with a time of just over an hour and 31 minutes.

Congratulations to our First Female Finisher in the Half Marathon, Megan Davis, in a time of 1:31:28.74! Yay!!

Posted by Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon on Sunday, December 12, 2021

CLICK HERE for the full list of race results for this weekend’s events.

