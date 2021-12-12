Alabama native finishes first in full-marathon, course record set by half-marathon winner
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of runners laced up their sneakers and spent Sunday morning traveling along Highway 90 for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon.
Runners from all over the country took off at 7 a.m., either from Jones Park for the half marathon or Henderson Point for the full marathon.
Finishing the full marathon with the fastest average pace of 5:56 was 43-year-old Josh Whitehead of Madison, Alabama, with a time of just under two hours and 36 minutes.
The first female runner to finish the full marathon this year was Erica Schramm of Las Vegas with a time of just a few seconds over three hours and 10 minutes.
Louden Boudreaux of Harvey, Louisiana, was the first to cross the finish line for the half marathon. The 18-year-old finished in just shy of an hour and 10 minutes, setting a new course record.
The first female finisher for the half marathon was Megan Davis of Biloxi with a time of just over an hour and 31 minutes.
CLICK HERE for the full list of race results for this weekend’s events.
