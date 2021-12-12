WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

6 people shot at Hinds County sports bar, 1 in critical condition

(KWQC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Six people were shot around 1 a.m. Sunday at Top Flight Sports Bar in Hinds County.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says four males and two females were shot following an altercation at the bar. However, Jones says deputies do not know at this time whether the people shot were involved in the altercation.

One female had to be air-lifted to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The other five victims are believed to be in stable condition.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact Hinds County Sheriff Office at (601) 974-2900.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Gulfport Police say the shooting happened in the Riverchase Apartment complex.
Gulfport Police investigating drive-by shooting in apartment complex
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Attorneys: Former NFL player Glenn Foster was found dead in police cruiser at Ala. medical facility
Miss Mississippi takes the stage for the preliminary talent competition Sunday night.
Miss Mississippi begins preliminary competition at Miss America this weekend

Latest News

Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon
Volunteers help Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon weekend run smoothly
Susan Hutson speaks to supporters after being declared the winner in the race for Orleans...
Slidell casino project, New Orleans incumbents soundly rejected by voters
Ethan Hill with Ethan’s Heart Bags4Blessings
Ethan’s Heart: More than 200 care packages and sleeping bags given out in Birmingham
Finishing the full marathon with the fastest average pace of 5:56 was 43-year-old Josh...
Alabama native finishes first in full-marathon, course record set by half-marathon winner